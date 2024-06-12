Post Offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no mail delivery to the street or Post Office Box addresses, except for Priority Mail Express.

All services will resume on Thursday, June 20.

Customers requiring postal services may use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps or shipping a package.