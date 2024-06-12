Latest News

Post Offices Will Close in Observence of Juneteenth Next Wednesday 39th Annual Shoals Catfish Festival Schedule of Events Loogootee Summerfest 2024 Schedule of Events Traffic Stop in Washington Leads to Major Meth Seizure Major Drug Bust in Washington Yields Meth and Firearms

Post Offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no mail delivery to the street or Post Office Box addresses, except for Priority Mail Express.

All services will resume on Thursday, June 20.

Customers requiring postal services may use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps or shipping a package.

To find SSK locations or check hours of operation, customers can go to www.usps.com.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post