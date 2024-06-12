Edna E. Knebel, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Edna was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on September 18, 1931, to Albert and Catherine (Brescher) Kunkler. She married Linus J. “Spitz” Knebel on April 17, 1948, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2017.

She was a homemaker and member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a great cook, was a loving mother and grandmother, and enjoyed spending time and caring for them.

Surviving are five daughters; Ruth Knebel, Shirley (Jeff) Harter, Bonnie (Greg) Young, Mary (Don) Weyer and Pam (Ralph) Hughes, all of Jasper, IN, five sons; Edward (Anna) Knebel, Terry (Lannette) Knebel, Gerry (Corma) Knebel, Fred (Lisa) Knebel, all of Jasper, IN, and Jeff (Teresa) Knebel, Haysville, IN, 17 grandchildren, several great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sons; Donald and Charles Knebel, two grandsons; Kevin Knebel and Ryan Robinson, three sisters; Sr. Catherine Alberta Kunkler, Lorena Fulmer, and Ardella Beck, and one brother, Raymond Kunkler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edna E. Knebel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before the Mass time on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.