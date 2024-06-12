Brunch with kids cited as the ideal way to start Father’s Day.

Half say it is an emotional struggle not to spend Father’s Day with their children

Divorce is a significant aspect of life for millions of Americans, with the national divorce rate standing at 48%. Many divorced couples share children, leading to the complexities of joint parental care and the division of time spent with their kids. In light of this, Mixbook surveyed 3,000 divorced fathers to understand how many will not be able to spend Father’s Day 2024 with their children.

The Survey Findings

The survey revealed that over 1 in 5 divorced dads (22%) are likely not seeing their kids this Father’s Day. The situation appears particularly challenging in Georgia, where over a third (38%) of dads said they would not be spending the day with their children. Conversely, in Arkansas, just 9% of dads will be missing out on the occasion. In Indiana, over 1-in-10 (13%) divorced dads will not be spending Father’s Day with their children.

Emotional Challenges and Coping Mechanisms

For those divorced dads unable to spend Father’s Day with their children, missing important moments was cited as the most challenging aspect for 50%. This emotional struggle is compounded by feelings of disconnection, as reported by 26% of the respondents. Another 26% mentioned the associated mental distress as the most challenging, and 4% did not like having to explain the situation to others. Despite these challenges, the survey found that 68% of divorced dads said that Father’s Day is very important to them.

Ideal Father’s Day Activities

When it came to the specifics of activities to do on Father’s Day, dads were asked about their ideal way to spend the day. A significant 40% enjoy having brunch with their children the most. This preference underscores the importance of shared meals as a bonding activity. Following this, 20% most enjoy watching a movie or playing games at home, activities that allow for relaxed, quality time together.

Additionally, 15% of dads said they like going on a hike or engaging in other outdoor activities. This choice reflects a desire to enjoy nature and physical activity with their children. Meanwhile, 14% mentioned that working on a DIY project together brings them the most happiness, indicating the value placed on collaborative, hands-on activities. Lastly, 11% said they enjoy watching or playing sports together, an activity that can strengthen bonds through shared interests.

Holidays That Matter Most

Beyond Father’s Day, divorced dads were asked which holidays are most important to them in terms of spending time with their kids. The responses revealed a hierarchy of significant occasions. A notable 34% said their children’s birthdays were most important, emphasizing the personal and individual celebration of their kids’ milestones. Christmas followed with 23%, highlighting its cultural significance and the tradition of family gatherings.

Father’s Day itself was important for 22% of the dads, underlining the day’s personal significance despite the challenges they face. Summer vacations were valued by 11%, reflecting the extended time and unique experiences they offer. Finally, 8% considered Thanksgiving most important, a holiday that traditionally emphasizes family togetherness and gratitude.

A link to the survey can be found here: https://www.mixbook.com/inspiration/divorced-dads?rq=Divorced%20Dads