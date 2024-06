Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness and Applebee’s in Jasper are joining forces to host a flapjack breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, June 23rd, from 8:00 to 10:00 AM Eastern. The event will be held at Applebee’s in Jasper, offering a hearty breakfast of three pancakes, two sausages, scrambled eggs, and a choice of milk, coffee, tea, or a soft drink for $10 per ticket. To-go meals will also be available.

Tickets can be purchased at Applebee’s or through any Locking Arms board member.