James Othmar “Jim” Merkley, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Jim was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 26, 1956, to Norbert and Selma (Renner) Merkley.

He was a 1974 graduate of Jasper High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

For over 50 years, Jim worked along-side his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and many valued employees growing the family business, Merkley & Sons Packing.

Family and friends brought joy to Jim’s life. Jim had a large group of lifelong friends who gathered weekly at fish camp to cook, play cards, and attempt to solve the world’s problems. Jim cherished the time he spent with his nieces and nephews when they were younger, and as they started families of their own his love was passed down to their children who treasured the time they were able to spend with Uncle Jim.

Surviving are his four siblings, Jane Greenwell, Allen (Maureen) Merkley, David Merkley, and Karen (Chester) Altmann, all of Jasper, IN, 10 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his great nephew, Henry Norbert Merkley.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James O. “Jim” Merkley will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. A celebration of life will follow the burial.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

