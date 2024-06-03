When the calendar turns to June, it can only mean one thing: it’s time to celebrate all things dairy. Prairie Farms is embracing this festive month with a series of activities, including dairy farmer interviews, product launches, refreshed package designs, giveaways, and more.

“It’s our favorite time of the year because we’re celebrating Dairy Month. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dairy farmers, employees, and loyal customers. Their trust and support are the foundation of our success,” said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. “As a farmer-owned dairy cooperative, our priority is returning value to our dairy farmers, which includes new product introductions. This month, I say ‘clear space in the dairy case’ for Prairie Farms because we’re expanding our portfolio in several categories.”

National Dairy Month is a time to honor and celebrate the hard work and passion that goes into making Prairie Farms’ award-winning, high-quality dairy products. It is also an ideal opportunity to launch new products. The company is introducing a line of classic natural cheese that includes Cheese Curds, Natural Cheese Spreads, Mini Moon™ Wheels, and a Classic Cheese Sampler, with nine of the ten products carrying the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® Badge of Honor.

Throughout June, Prairie Farms is expanding its production and distribution of Lactose Free Milk Gallons and Lactose Free Cottage Cheese and Sour Cream in 16-ounce tubs across the company’s footprint, which covers more than 40% of the United States. This follows a soft launch of the lactose-free lineup in April in the St. Louis metro area.

For the first time since 2009, the company is also rolling out new packaging for cottage cheese, sour cream, and dips. The simple artisan look with a “best-in-class” wax seal builds on the success of design elements used on its cream cheese and ice cream packaging. An on-pack QR code links to dynamic video content to enhance customer engagement, covering the farm-to-table journey and other important topics like cow care and sustainability.

As MOO-velous Dairy Month begins, consumers can enter daily for a chance to win a $100 dairy prize package with 25 winners each week and one lucky grand prize winner receiving $1000 cash. The celebration will continue throughout June, with even more to share in the coming days. The hub for all activities is www.prairiefarms.com/dairymonth.