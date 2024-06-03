Gerald Lee “Buck” Hudson, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Buck was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 7, 1935, to Clarence and Marie (Oskin) Hudson. He married his wife of 70 years, Mary Lee Reckelhoff on December 27, 1952. She preceded him in death on May 8, 2023.

He was co-owner with his wife of Jasper Salvage, Inc.

He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper Moose, the Eagles of Huntingburg, and a past member of the V.F.W. Post #673.

He loved taking drives and traveling to Florida with his wife, air boating, mushroom hunting, gardening, fishing, spending time working on projects in his pole barn and spending time with family, friends, and especially his dog, Dolly.

Surviving are six children, Donna Hudson, Washington, IN, Cindy (Steve) Lindauer, Wanda (Bill) Dickenson, Terri (Jean-Marc) Lenoir, Janet (Roger) Judd, Jerry (Sheryl) Hudson, all of Jasper, IN, 10 grandchildren, Shane (Stacy) Lindauer, Cory (fiancé, Benny Osborne) Jones, Nicki (Erik) Dismore, Chellsey (George) Gray, Luke (Amanda) Schroeder, Cylie (Matt) Miller, Sami (fiancé, Dillion McDonough) Capehart, Haley (Devin) Sorrells, Jessica (Jonah) Kuhn, Zach (girlfriend, Cassie Merrimon) Hudson, eight great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one daughter, Deb Smith, one grandson, Josh Smith, five sisters, Catherine Rafferty, Jeannie Poe, Evelyn Borrell, Sharon Heaton, and Sue Berg, and one brother who died during childhood.

A funeral service for Gerald Lee “Buck” Hudson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. Pastor Darrel Land will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Christian Church or to Dubois County Humane Society.

