Dencil Eugene “Dink” Brown Sr., 76, of St. Croix, Indiana passed away on Sunday June 2, 2024, at University of Louisville in Kentucky surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 27, 1947, in Doolittle Mills, Indiana to Loren and Helen (Sturgeon) Brown.

Dencil married Lorraine Reva “Rainey” (Hemmings) Brown on September 10, 1966. He was a member of Old Union Christian Church and House of Prayer Church. Dencil was a past Master and member of the Masonic Lodge 496. He enjoyed music and he you could always catch him tinkering around. Dencil loved to spend time with his family and will be deeply missed by all that new knew him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen (Sturgeon) Brown, and his grandparents, John and Rachel Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lorraine Reva (Hemmings) Brown, his father, Loren Brown, his children, Dencil Brown Jr, Bob Lee, Brad (Kari) Brown, Angela (Guy) Estes, grandchildren, Dakota (Autumn) Brown, Colt (Whitney) Brown, Tyler (Bridgett) Carter, Kindell (Matt) Zable, Andrew Blum, Lauren (Joe) Book, Aaron (Brittney) Brown, 12 Great Grandchildren, his siblings, David Brown, Rita House, Mike Brown, Larry Brown, Gary Brown, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday June 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM (EST) with Bro. Henry Swartz and Bro. Brian Martin to officiate. Burial will follow in Doolittle Mills Cemetery.

Friends may visit on Wednesday June 5, 2024, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 (EST) PM at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana and also Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM (EST).

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dencil Brown.