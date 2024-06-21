The American Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood donations due to a critical shortage. To address this need, a blood drive will be held at the Crawford County 4-H Fair on Thursday, June 27th, from 1 PM to 6 PM. Blood is often referred to as the gift of life, as it is crucial for medical treatments and emergencies.

Donors are encouraged to participate by calling 1-800-733-2767 and specifying their intention to donate at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Alternatively, signing up online is easy and can be done at Redcrossblood.org.