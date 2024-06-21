Forrest W. Talkington, age 90, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Forrest was born in Norristown, Indiana, on June 27, 1933, to Claudis and Francis “Mini” (Raper) Talkington. His first wife was Phyillis Jean Underhill. She preceded him in death in 2022. He then married Doreen Clay. She preceded him in death in 2011.

He was a graduate of Flat Rock High School. He then went on to Bible College in Louisville.

In his younger years, Forrest was a preacher where he met his first wife, Phyllis at Foster Ridge Christian Church. He was a bus driver in Louisville. He then worked at International Harvester in Louisville, KY. When the plant shut down, he was transferred to Springfield, Ohio where he continued to work until retirement. After retirement, he worked at the Honda Plant.

He was a member of Taylor Boulevard Church of Christ, Okolona Church of Christ, Urbana Church of Christ, and the Huntingburg Church of Christ.

Forrest enjoyed reading, sign language, and preaching to the deaf. He was a leader in the church buss ministry where he transported children from downtown Louisville to Taylorsville Church of Christ. He loved teaching adult bible classes and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by one daughter, Rosanna (Terry) Pfaff, Ferdinand; one son, Gary (Heike) Talkington, Seminole, OK, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Talkington, brother, Robert Talkington, and sister, Carolyn Corley.

A funeral service for Forrest W. Talkington will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Huntingburg Church of Christ with burial to follow in Foster Ridge Cemetery in Uniontown, Indiana. Pastor Ryan Scherer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm. until the 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home and one hour before the church service on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the World Bible Study or a favorite charity.

