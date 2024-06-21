Edward L. Eckert, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Ed was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 11, 1937, to Cletus L. and Gertrude (Beumel) Eckert. He married Nancy Wold on May 24, 1958, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tell City. She preceded him in death on October 11, 2022.

He was a Jasper High School Graduate.

He served in the Army Reserves for seven years as a Military Police.

He retired from the City of Jasper after 43 years of service, including 30 years as City Auditor. He was a Jasper Fireman for 25 years and served as the fire chief for 15 years and assistant chief for two years. He organized the city cemetery. He was president of the Jasper Little League for two years, player agent for six years, and an umpire for many years. He was the first president on the Jasper Football Booster Club. He was Jasper Sports greatest fan. He attended both boys and girls sporting events. He was an original member of Jasper Sister City Commission in 1997. He was a Big Brother, now known as Mentors for Youth.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He volunteered as a stephen minister, eucharistic minister, usher, church key master- locking and unlocking the church, a middle school catechist, St. Joseph Men’s Club, the Holy Men’s Society. He volunteered at the church picnic for many years. He was a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post #147, Sierra Club, and the Jasper Booster Club.

He was awarded the Jasper Alumni Distinguished Citizen Award and the Simon Brute Award.

He enjoyed playing cards at the Older American Center with his friends, hunting and fishing, attending sporting events, all Jasper sports, I.U. athletics- particularly women’s basketball, attending auctions, his annual soup party, and spending time with family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters; Lisa (Brett) Boeglin, Evansville; Jane (Pat) Gehlhausen, Jasper; five sons; Mike (Kyle) Eckert, Jasper; Steve (Tiffany) Eckert, Okawville, Illinois; Tim (Barbara) Eckert, Tell City; Nick (Patty) Eckert, Jasper; and Scott Eckert, Jasper; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by one grandson, Zach Eckert, three sisters: Betty Jo Eckert, Caroline Mathies, and Ruth Ann Durham, and one brother, Donald Eckert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward L. Eckert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel and from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.