There is still time to sign up and register for the United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s Annual Golf For Good outing.

The event will be held on Monday, July 15th at the Evansville Country Club.

Click here to register your team, sign up as a sponsor, or get all the details. https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/ocGeQQ?vid=160drk

Funds raised address critical issues in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer Counties.

You can also visit the United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s Facebook Page.