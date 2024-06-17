During the week of June 17th through 23rd, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is recognizing and celebrating National Pollinator Week. Pollinator species, such as bees, other insects, birds, and bats play a critical role in producing more than 100 crops grown in the United States.

The USDA supports the critical role pollinators play in our food system through research, data collection, diagnostic services, pollinator health monitoring, pollinator habitat enhancement programs, pollinator health grants, and financial assistance programs.

The USDA also established a Pollinator Subcommittee earlier this year that will identify annual USDA strategic pollinator priorities and will make pollinator health-related recommendations to strengthen USDA pollinator research efforts in support of USDA’s Science and Research Strategy.

As a part of National Pollinator Week, the USDA plans to host a Pollinator Expo on Friday, June 21st, on the lawn of the Jaime L. Whitten U.S. Department of Agriculture Administration Building in Washington D.C., in conjunction with the USDA Farmers Market. The event is meant to be an opportunity for the public to explore and learn about pollinator health and how these powerhouses help bring food to the table.

To learn more about USDA pollinator work, visit usda.gov/pollinators.