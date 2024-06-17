The Dubois Branch Library has announced its list of programs occurring in July 2024.

The library notes they will be closed on Thursday, July 4th for Independence Day and will close at 6 PM on Wednesday,

July 3rd.

Find Eric the Eagle, who will be hiding in the children’s section all month, and receive a prize.

Wednesdays in July at 9 am – Geri-Fit Light weight training for seniors – Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Geri-Fit on July 3.

Fridays in July at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on July 12.

Monday, July 1 from 1 to 5 pm – Patriotic Crafts for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy making a variety of patriotic-themed crafts. No registration is required.

Tuesday, July 2 at 11 am – Camping Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to join. Bring your

toddler to read stories, make camping sand art, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Bring your favorite stuffed animal for a story and fun then leave them at the library overnight and pick them up the next day. No registration is required.

Wednesday, July 10 at 1 pm – Mike Hemmelgarn at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – This event is for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Prepare to be amazed by ventriloquism, juggling, magic, balloons, and comedy. Sponsored by Rick and Marlene Vonderheide. No registration is required.

Thursday, July 11 at 11 am – Safari Animal Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to join. Bring

your toddler to read stories about safari animals, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

a rock for yourself and for the library’s Kindness Rocks Garden. No registration is required.

Monday, June 15 at 1 pm – Alphabet Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to join. Bring your

toddler to read stories, play games, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, July 18 at 10:30 am – Wonderlab presents Epic Temperatures at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – This event is for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Take part in fascinating scientific experiments. Sponsored by the Friends of the Dubois Branch Library. No registration is required.

The Summer Reading Program ends on Friday, July 19 – Don’t forget to pick up your completion prizes at the

Library by July 19.

Choose from a variety of wooden and ceramic items to paint. No registration is required.

toddler to read stories about trains, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Wednesday, July 24 at 6 pm – Scrabble Coaster for ages 18 and up – Make two coasters with Scrabble tiles. Registration is required.

Thursday, July 25 at 10:30 am – Animal Tales at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – This event is for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet and learn about a wide variety of animals. Sponsored by Jim and Pat Riley. No registration is required.

Monday, July 29 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club is reading Dying for Chocolate by

Diane Mott Davidson. Stop by the library to pick up a book.

Wednesday, July 31 at 1 pm – Ocean Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – siblings are welcome to join. Bring your

toddler to read stories about the ocean, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the library calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at

812-678-2548, find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.