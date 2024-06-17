Dubois County Pride invites everyone to its 2024 Dubois County Pride Festival, set to take place on June 29th, 2024, from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza, located at 150 Third Avenue in Jasper. The event promises a vibrant day filled with love, unity, and acceptance, celebrating the diversity of the community.

Admission to the event is free, ensuring that everyone can join in the celebration. Attendees can find a variety of offerings from multiple food trucks, and fun activities for all ages, providing entertainment for the entire family.

The event will feature live music by DJ Chidi throughout the day, Bubba Wiggles from 1 to 2 PM, and headliner Arianna Barton from 4 to 6 PM. Turners Circus will also be in the plaza from 2 to 4 PM with captivating aerial performances.

Unique merchandise from local vendors will be available for purchase, and community organizations will be present to

offer valuable resources and support. New this year is the Education Station, sponsored by the Raife Milligan Memorial Fund, providing informative and engaging sessions aimed at fostering understanding and awareness about important issues within the community.

For more information, visit duboiscountypride.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook @duboiscountypride.