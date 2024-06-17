Florence M. Hostetter, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Florence was born at home in Ferdinand, Indiana, on August 17, 1938, to Leo and Anna (Bencken) Brinkman. She married Eugene Hostetter on June 21, 1958, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana. She was looking forward to celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary this week.

After many years of her full-time job being a domestic engineer, she worked at the Flower Stall and retired from Azura.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, for seven years since moving to Jasper from their farm after being a member of St. Celestine Church for over 50 years. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s Society and the Jasper D of I.

Florence was an avid quilter and loved to crochet. She made afghans for each of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are five daughters, Cheryl Schaber, French Lick, IN, Jane (Joe) Katter, Kelly Huebner (Bart Kerstiens), Stacy Welp (Keith Senninger), and Jill (Zach) McCune, all of Jasper, IN, four sons, Clarence (Julie) Keller, St. Joe, IN, Scott Hostetter, Gary (Lisa) Hostetter, Nick (Angie) Hostetter, all of Jasper, IN, 28 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and one brother Jerome (“Boots”) Brinkman, Ferdinand, IN,

Preceding her in death are one granddaughter, Merris McCune, who died in infancy, one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ruth Brinkman, and an Uncle and Aunt, August and Theresa Reutman, who cared for her after the death of her father and mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence M. Hostetter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Celestine Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

