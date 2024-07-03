The Jasper Kiwanis Club has announced they are sponsoring a BBQ Pork Chop meal as a fundraiser to support Jasper area children, student activities, and scholarships.

The meal includes a BBQ pork chop, two sides, and a Huntingburg Subway cookie. Meals are prepaid only and priced at $14 per plate, or $12 per plate if you order 20 or more meals.

Pick-up is on July 19th from 11 AM to 1 PM at Sander Catering, located at 137 Clay Street in Jasper.

Orders must be received by July 5th and can be made by calling or texting Gary Schnell at 812-631-3147 or Rex Wilcox at 712-299-1013. Delivery is available for larger orders upon request when ordering.