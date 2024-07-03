The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced it is making more resources available to entrepreneurs and small businesses, bolstering the continued growth of the state’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Hoosier entrepreneurs, small businesses, and investment funds are encouraged to learn more about opportunities to apply for and secure funding to support their growth at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Seed Fund Road Tour, through the state’s new technical assistance program and the state’s expanded Venture Capital Investment (VCI) tax credit program.

Details on the resources and funding opportunities available are outlined below: