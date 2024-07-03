Elizabeth Burch Schwartz passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 94 years old. She was born July 27, 1929, in Petersburg, Indiana, to Lloyd and Amy Burch.

Zee, as she was known to family and friends, was a devoted wife and mother. She graduated from Purdue University and began her career as a home economics teacher before she prioritized family over career. Zee was very active in her Huntingburg community. She was a member of the Library Board, Study Club, Sunday School Teacher and pianist for the United Methodist Church’s early morning service. She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain. She also loved to travel and did so into her 80’s. She also loved music and attending concerts with her daughter Karen.

She moved to Naples, Florida, permanently in 2018 for health reasons, but her heart never left Huntingburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, the love of her life, Arnold A. Schwartz.

She is survived by their four children, daughter Karen Schwartz of Naples, Florida, and sons Ken Schwartz (Barb) of Morgantown, Indiana, John Schwartz (Courtney) of Huntingburg, Indiana, and Jim Schwartz (Jodi) of Noblesville, Indiana. She has five grandchildren, Stanley Schwartz, Stephen Schwartz (Kaya), Lucy Schwartz, Molly Schwartz and Davis Schwartz; and many extended family members spread across several states.

Calling and services will be held at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church, 416 N. Main Street, Huntingburg, IN, on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Calling will be held from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow immediately at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

The church will be serving a meal for friends and family to gather and remember Zee after the graveside services. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com. The family is asking that memorial donations be made to the Arnold A. Schwartz Memorial Scholarship which is managed by the Dubois County Community Foundation. https://duboiscountycf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1364