The Martin Co. Community Foundation has awarded $58,518 in Impact and Boost Grants to seven local organizations in the most recent quarterly round of grants in the Open Application Grant Cycle. With this grant process, grantseekers can apply online year-round; applications are pulled and evaluated quarterly.
One of the seven recipients, the Martin County Solid Waste Management District, also known as Martin County Recycling, received a $10,000 grant for truck and trailer costs to support their pickup and recycling initiatives. This funding aims to enhance the organization’s ability to manage waste and promote recycling efforts within the community.