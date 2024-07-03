Pictured left to right are MCCF Board members Liz Chattin and Kevin Lewis, Recycle rep Tina Ash-Buse, MCCF Board member Paula Ringwald, Recycle rep Jackie Jones, MCCF Grants Committee Chairperson Megan Hawkins, Recycle reps Mykaela Rice, Ryan Trambaugh and Janell Freeman, and MCCF Board members Greg Bateman and Tracy Rayhill.

The Martin Co. Community Foundation has awarded $58,518 in Impact and Boost Grants to seven local organizations in the most recent quarterly round of grants in the Open Application Grant Cycle. With this grant process, grantseekers can apply online year-round; applications are pulled and evaluated quarterly.

One of the seven recipients, the Martin County Solid Waste Management District, also known as Martin County Recycling, received a $10,000 grant for truck and trailer costs to support their pickup and recycling initiatives. This funding aims to enhance the organization’s ability to manage waste and promote recycling efforts within the community.