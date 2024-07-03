Pictured left to right are MCCF Director Curt Johnson, Library Board President Marilyn Read, MCCF Board member Greg Bateman, Library Board Treasurer Jenell Hoffman, Assistant Librarian Mary E. Holt, MCCF Board members Kristi Ausbrooks and Paula Ringwald, Library employee Madison Rich, Library Director Sylvia Albaugh, MCCF Board member Tracy Rayhill, CFP CEO Hope Flores, CFP Grants Officer Lisa Starr, MCCF Grants Committee Chairperson Megan Hawkins.

The Martin Co. Community Foundation (MCCF) recently granted the Shoals Public Library a $200,000 matching grant to support the Library’s expansion project. This project aims to add more space and ensure ADA compliance. The planning began several years ago, with initial grants covering the projected costs. However, as Library Director Sylvia Albaugh prepared to start construction, she found that costs had increased by $200,000 beyond the original estimates. Upon learning of the Library’s financial shortfall, the MCCF decided to step in and provide the necessary funds to commence the project.