Daviess Community Hospital, a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana, proudly announces the completion of the first phase of its emergency department renovation project. This ambitious $4 million project not only expands the ED by 40% but also significantly enhances the range of services offered.

“This project will include the addition of two dedicated rooms designed for the treatment and containment of infectious diseases and the re-building of two trauma rooms,” said Christina Wininger, RN, BSN, Daviess Community Hospital Emergency Department Director.

Beginning on January 9, the first phase included:

Renovation of eight emergency rooms

Construction of two trauma rooms

Expansion of the nurses’ station

New paint, flooring, décor, equipment, and more

Construction of a medication room

“For six months, our emergency department staff have been remarkably patient and resilient during the construction. Their unwavering commitment to our patients during this ever-changing time has been truly inspiring, and I cannot thank them enough,” Wininger said.

The second and final phase promises even more advancements:

Building six additional emergency rooms

Constructing one additional trauma room

Expanding the waiting room

Creating a new ambulance entrance distinct from the patient and visitor entrance

Creating a specialized safe room for patients experiencing a behavioral health crisis

“It has been thrilling to see this project move from planning to execution, especially now that we are halfway through,” Wininger added.

The comprehensive renovation project is set to be completed by December 2024, marking a new era for Daviess Community Hospital in its mission to better accommodate and treat the thousands of patients who trust them with their care.

For more information about Daviess Community Hospital and its emergency department visit https://www.dchosp.org or call (812) 254-2760.