Long-term lane restrictions are expected to begin tonight, Thursday, July 11th, 2024, on a short section of I-69 North in Evansville to accommodate preconstruction and construction activities for Section 3 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX). Section 3 includes part of the approach roadways and bridges in Evansville.

The restriction will impact about a 1.5-mile stretch of I-69 North, from east of the US 41 interchange to the Green River Road interchange. The left lane of I-69 is expected to close this evening, following the afternoon commute.

In early August, the single-lane closure is expected to shift to the right lane of I-69 with the closure scheduled to continue through the end of November.

Crews will first widen and strengthen the inside shoulder to shift traffic in the area. The additional width will provide space for a temporary barrier wall to separate construction traffic from the traveling public and improve safety for all drivers in the area. The closure is also needed to accommodate upcoming embankment work in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay alert, and follow reduced speed limits in the area. Actual dates and anticipated work may be changed if inclement weather or other unforeseen events occur.