Yesterday afternoon, Gibson County Community Corrections requested Deputy Michael Owens to visit their office and conduct an investigation. This investigation was in refernce to one of their clients, 37-year-old, Jeremy Livermore, of Princeton, attempting to use a device to interfere with a drug test.

After a brief investigation Livermore was booked into the Gibson County Jail, and is facing charges of Fraud-Possession of a Device or Substance Used to Interfere with a Screening Test.