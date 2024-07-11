Vincennes University has announced its Inaugural Red Skeleton Comedy Convention is set to take place Thursday, July 18th through Saturday, July 20th, at the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy, located at 20 Red Skelton Boulevard in Vincennes.

The three-day event will feature fun showcases, guided city bus tours, talks, the Red Skelton Shrine and Clown Parade, and more. The convention will also feature an art exhibition and reception with artist and Red Skelton Show cast member Maureen Gaffney Wolfson.

For more information visit redskeltonmuseum.org/comedy-convention.