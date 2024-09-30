Frank D. “Doug” Hall, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at home.

Doug was born in Madison, Tennessee, on November 15, 1942, to Walter Douglas and Mary Elizabeth (Templeton) Hall. He married Donna Kragelund on August 26, 1961, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hammond, Indiana.

He retired as a safety coordinator and truck driver for Roadway Express in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

He was a member of the Local Union #710 and Teamsters. He was on the America’s Team where he drove 2,000,000 miles accident free.

Doug was a jokester and the light of the room. He enjoyed fishing and being a Papa.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna Hall, Jasper; two daughters: Mary Beth (Paul) Edwards, Jasper; Deborah Powers and Bruce Laslie, Lawrenceville, Illinois; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Earl Hall, Nashville, Tennessee.

Preceding him in death are two sons: Steven Howard Hall and Jeffery Allen Hall, three sisters: Dorothy Carpenter, Lillie Byrum, and Joyce Story and two brothers: James and Andrew Lee Bowers.

A private graveside service for Frank D. “Doug” Hall will be held at Celestine Cemetery in Celestine, Indiana. Pastor James Young will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite fishing hole.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.