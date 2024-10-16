Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, on their Week 8 victory, and how they hope to perform in Week 9 against Dubois County rivals, the Southridge Raiders.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
