Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, on their Week 8 victory, and how they hope to perform in Week 9 against Dubois County rivals, the Southridge Raiders.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

