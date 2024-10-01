John Basil Habig, age 91 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family and friends.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 6, 1933 to Arnold and Mary Ann (Jahn) Habig. He married Carma Wilson on December 18, 1954 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2018 after almost 70 years of marriage.

He was a proud graduate of Jasper High School, and then Bellarmine College, and was a member of both basketball teams.

John served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Before being shipped overseas he married the love of his life, Carma Jane Wilson.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a fourth-degree member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Jasper VFW Post #673 and the American Legion Post #147.

John and Carma raised two daughters, Michaela and Teri, and traveled the world together as an Officer of Kimball International. John served in many production roles before eventually retiring as Senior Executive V.P. of Kimball Electronics and a member of the Board of Directors.

Upon retirement from Kimball, he began a second career in banking at Springs Valley Bank and Trust, serving as Sr. Executive V.P. and member of the Board of Directors. It was safe to say that he thought of his fellow employees at SVB&T as a second family.

John was a sportsman who loved playing golf and tennis. Always competitive, he had great fun with his monthly ping pong group. Elk Hunting was another passion and he took several trips to the Rockies for hunting on horseback.

John and Carma enjoyed numerous bird watching trips to Patoka Lake, sailing on his sailboat, and weekends at the family lake house.

As a proud veteran, one of his proudest moments was being a participant on the Southern Indiana Honor Flight in 2018 where he was accompanied to Washington D.C. by his grandson Andy.

In 2007, John and Carma fulfilled a dream by purchasing a home in Boca Raton, Florida, where they spent many happy years welcoming friends and family. The were introduced to the area as a result of a retirement gift from Kimball.

John was also a dedicated booster for the city of Jasper, being a benefactor of dozens of local projects including the Wilson Schoolhouse, renovation of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the new YMCA.

In addition to Carma, John was also preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Michaela Habig, his sisters Nancy Habig, Margaret Ann Habig, and Marilyn Schultheis, and one brother Thomas Habig.

He is survived by his devoted daughter, Teri Zunk (Hank) of Haubstaudt, sister Barbara Jane Habig, and brother Douglas Habig (Nancy), grandchildren Jon Hudson (Lauren), Andy Zunk (Erin), and Hannah Schaefer (Detrix), great grandchildren Michael and Kyla Hudson, Vivienne and Henry Zunk, and Rowan, Brady Nolan and Lanie Schaefer. Also, his close friend Renee Hilsmeyer as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Jasper Memorial Hospital for the loving care he received during his short hospital stay as well as St. Charles Health Campus and Heart to Heart Hospice. A very special thank you to his caregiver Donna Bleemel for her great care and support the last few years.

Funeral services for John B. Habig will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Fr. John Brosmer will officiate. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. service on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be online to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com