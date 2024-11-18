Eugene “Jiggs” C. Pieper, age 91, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 12:24 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2024, surrounded by family at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jiggs was born in Dubois, Indiana, on August 5, 1933, to Anthony and Mary (Nordhoff) Pieper. He married Betty Hoing on June 19, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. Jiggs was a devoted husband, and spent his time caring for Betty until her passing on January 31, 2017.

He was a 1951 graduate of Dubois High School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran serving from December 9, 1955 until September 25, 1957.

He was a lifetime farmer and had worked for Kent Feed.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana.

Jiggs enjoyed taking his daily scenic drives, hunting, fishing, spending time on the farm, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Marcia Knust, Cuzco, IN, Gwen Kelley, and companion Rodney Adams, Douglas, GA, five grandchildren, Trisha Eichmiller, Jami Weikert, Katie Hackney, Sierra Ward, and Natasha Ward, seven great-grandchildren, Nicholas Jones, Laken Eichmiller, Katelyn and Reese Weikert, Alexis, Greyson, and Brexley Hackney, five sisters, Susan Stevens, West Baden, IN, Betty Helming, Celestine, IN, Carol (Charlie) Ebert, Dubois, IN, Barbara (Donald) Schroeder, Ireland, IN, and Rosie Fuhs, Jasper, IN, one brother, Steve (Cheryl) Pieper, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one sister, Mary Margaret Cruz and two brothers, Anthony Jr. and Richard Pieper.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene “Jiggs” C. Pieper will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the Veteran’s Administration.

