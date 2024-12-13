78-year-old, Allen K. Aust, of Stendal, passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2024, at his residence.

He was born September 13, 1946, in Huntingburg to Finis Victor and Doris (Beadles) Aust; and married Brenda Jean Rominger on June 30, 1974, in French Lick.

He retired from Whirlpool as a Master Technician after 25 years of service in 2014, was a coal mine bulldozer operator for 10 years, and was a farmer for 68 years. Allen was a member of Bethel General Baptist Church and a Trustee for Barrett Cemetery. He was an avid motorcycle racer and NASCAR fan. Allen was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jean Aust, on March 17, 2016; his parents; and one sister, Sandra Aust.

He is survived by three daughters, Kristina (Brian) Key of Petersburg, Winter (Josh) Fiscus of Winslow and Amber (Jayme) Kunz of Stendal; four siblings, Janet (Wayne) Frederick of Winslow, Marsha (John) Eads of Pleasantville, Michigan, Ron (Jennifer) Aust of New Palestine and Lisa (Steve) Thompson of Carmel; by (8) grandchildren and (3) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Allen Aust will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Bethel General Baptist Church near Stendal. Pastor Steve Selby will officiate at the service. Interment and military graveside rites will follow at Barrett Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17th; and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel General Baptist Church or Barrett Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com