Dian Yvonne Gehlhausen, age 87, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 9:55 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024, at The Timbers of Jasper.

Dian was born in Haysville, Indiana, on October 24, 1937, to Frank Sr. and Oda Bell (Webber) Rohrsheib. She married Edgar L. “Boots” Gehlhausen on November 14, 1959, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2023.

She was a 1955 graduate of Dubois High School.

Dian was a loving mother and homemaker. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Wayne Feed Supply in Jasper, Indiana, at JC Penny in Augusta, Georgia, at Jasper Rubber Products, and at Newberry’s on the Square in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, where she had been involved in the choir.

Dian spent her life being an extraordinary mother and homemaker, but she also enjoyed crocheting, exercising, and taking walks with her husband.

Surviving is one son, Brett L. Gehlhausen, Dubois, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one son, Michael D. Gehlhausen, one sister, Nola West, and one brother, Frank Rohrsheib Jr.

A funeral service for Dian Yvonne Gehlhausen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to a favorite charity.

