Charles W. Kempf, age 89, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Charlie was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on July 28, 1935, to William and Veronica (Stemle) Kempf. He married Sue Ackerman on August 9, 1959.

He was a United States Army Veteran who served in Korea in the Engineers.

Charlie and Sue were founders of Kempf Excavating, Inc. It is a family business, and they are in their 47th year of operation. They were former owners of the Brown Derby in Schnellville, Indiana.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony American Legion Post #493, VFW Post #673, Schnellville Conservation Club, YMI of Huntingburg, and the St. Anthony Conservation Club, where he had been a past president.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting matches, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Sue Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, six children, Scott (Jackie) Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Michelle (Joe) VanWye, Ashley, IN, Terry Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Kris (Bret) Gutgsell, Schnellville, IN, Todd (Cynthia) Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Kurt Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Stella Hart, Louisville, KY, Ellie (Bob) Hammond, Indianapolis, IN, Bernie Elslager, Greenwood, IN, one brother, Eugene Kempf, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Verna Kempf, Greenfield, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Virginia McCoy and Martha Horton, and three brothers, Linus, Tony, and Norbert Kempf.

A Memorial Mass for Charles W. Kempf will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.

