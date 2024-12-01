Linus C. Lampert, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:13 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2024, at the Beehive Homes Assisted Living in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Linus was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 25, 1944, to William and Philomena (Kapp) Lampert. He married Judy Brosmer on October 8, 1971, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1962 graduate of Dubois High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the National Guard.

Linus had worked at the Jasper Corporation. He then was a supervisor for Leed Selling Tools in Ireland, Indiana, where he retired after over 35 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where he was on the bereavement committee, organized the praying of the rosary before the Mass, volunteered at the church picnic, and was a member of the Holy Name Society, K of C, and the Shepherds of Christ. Linus was very devout in his faith as he was a founding member of the Cursillo program in many of the parishes throughout the diocese, and also did many Eucharistic talks in many parishes as well.

Linus was an avid Cleveland Indians/Guardians and Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards, especially Sheephead and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Lampert, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Sherri (Ron) Dunning, Jasper, IN, three sons, Ryan (Leah) Lampert, Huntingburg, IN, Eric (Katy) Lampert, Indianapolis, IN, and Nathan (Jennifer) Lampert, Columbus, IN, 11 grandchildren, two sisters, Virginia (Art) Vaal, Maltersville, IN, Rosetta (Ed) Werner, Jasper, IN, two brothers, Ambrose Lampert, Jasper, IN, and Roman (Carol) Lampert, Jasper, IN, one brother-in-law, Jerry Vaal, one sister-in-law, Cindy Lampert, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Alberta Voegerl and Marcella Vaal and two brothers, Norbert Lampert and Gene Lampert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Linus C. Lampert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Holy Family Parish will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Shepherds of Christ, or to a favorite charity.

