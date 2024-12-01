Marilyn Heidorn passed away on November 30, 2024, at the age of 70. Marilyn was born on Thanksgiving Day in 1954 to Rose and Othmar Leisman, in St. Anthony, Indiana. She was raised in a German Catholic family on a modest farm with five siblings (Robert, Eugene, Mary Jane, Ann, and Kenneth).

Marilyn married Jim Heidorn in 1977 and is the mother of Angie Morris (spouse Josh, of Fishers, IN) and Jessica Heidorn (spouse Cheryl, of Columbus, OH). Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren, Adler, Emery, Rui, and Sage.

Marilyn was employed at Masterbrand Cabinets for 39 years. After retiring from Masterbrand, she worked for Jasper Consolidated Schools.

Marilyn was a woman of faith whose warmth and kindness touched everyone she met, and whose spirit will continue to inspire long after her time with us.

Marilyn was a beloved baker, known for her delicious cakes and cookies that seemed to capture the very essence of home. Her kitchen was a sanctuary of sweet aromas and a gathering place for friends, family, and neighbors. Whether it was a holiday, a birthday, or simply an ordinary Tuesday, Marilyn’s baked goods were a symbol of love and care, shared freely with anyone who walked through her door.

Marilyn was also a passionate lover of games. Gathered around her kitchen table she found joy in the challenge and camaraderie of card and board games.

A woman of extraordinary kindness Marilyn was also the heart and soul of her community. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Daughters of Isabella, American Legion Auxiliary, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church and spent her time in service to others.

Marilyn also spent her days not only baking and playing games but also spreading joy in countless small yet meaningful ways. One of her most cherished routines was her frequent visits to the local funeral home, where she would offer a kind word or a moment of quiet reflection, bringing comfort to those grieving. Her presence alone could lift the heaviest of hearts and she taught us all the value of showing up for others.

Marilyn had a deep love for connecting with others, and it showed in her unwavering devotion to sending cards to friends, neighbors, and even strangers. Birthday wishes, thank you notes, or simple “thinking of you” messages, served as a constant reminder that someone cared.

Above all, Marilyn will be remembered for her generous heart, infectious smile, and tireless efforts to make the world a better place, one baked good, one card, and one act of kindness at a time. She lived her life with a commitment to love, and in return, she was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A parish rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

As we celebrate and honor a woman who, in the simplest of ways, made the world sweeter, brighter, and more connected, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a card to someone who could use a little extra love, just as Marilyn would have done.