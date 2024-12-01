The Property Rights Alliance has announced they will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, December 5th at Klub Haus 61 in Jasper, with doors opening at 5:30 PM ET and the meeting starting at 6 PM ET.
The Property Rights Alliance is a coalition of farmers, homeowners, and business owners in Dubois, Martin, and Daviess Counties who are facing the threat of losing their land to the proposed Mid-States Corridor highway project.
This December meeting is intended to answer all questions regarding the proposed Mid-States Corridor and is open to everyone concerned about this project. They will also have legal representation there to help answer questions and talk about the process.
You must be logged in to post a comment.