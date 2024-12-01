The Property Rights Alliance has announced they will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, December 5th at Klub Haus 61 in Jasper, with doors opening at 5:30 PM ET and the meeting starting at 6 PM ET.

The Property Rights Alliance is a coalition of farmers, homeowners, and business owners in Dubois, Martin, and Daviess Counties who are facing the threat of losing their land to the proposed Mid-States Corridor highway project.

This December meeting is intended to answer all questions regarding the proposed Mid-States Corridor and is open to everyone concerned about this project. They will also have legal representation there to help answer questions and talk about the process.