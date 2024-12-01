Joan A. Schwenk, age 84 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2024, at home with her devoted husband of 54 years by her side.

Joan was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on August 22, 1940, to Arthur J. and Lorene Rose (Blessinger) Fischer. She married Louis Schwenk on August 13, 1970, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

A 1958 graduate of Jasper High School, Joan furthered her education at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where she completed a Masters Degree in Library Science. Her lifelong love of learning would continue by attending the IU Mini University for over 20 years, several with her beloved daughter, Lisa. A proud, enthusiastic supporter of IU sports, Joan traveled to Pasadena, California, while in college to cheer on her Hoosiers in the 1968 Rose Bowl.

She worked as a librarian and taught history at schools in Ireland and 5th Street School in Jasper. After thirteen years in the classroom, she was later employed at Kimball Electronics and the Personal Finance Company. She also was part-owner of Fischer’s Book Store on the square for 30 years.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church since 1976. A devout Catholic her entire life, she rarely missed church, even when traveling abroad. She was a member of the Ladies Sodality and took great pride in helping in the kitchen for the church picnics.

She was a 60-year member of the Women of the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175. She was also a member of the Jasper Art Guild, the Dubois County Historical Society, the Ireland Historical Society, and the Dubois County Museum. Genealogy was a lifetime passion that she passed on to her daughter. A student of history and an avid reader her entire life, she also had a deep appreciation for poetry, writing poems about her beloved Grandmother Catherine Fischer, and the barn on the farm where she was raised. She was an ardent lover of flowers, plants, trees, and animals and always enjoyed her walks on the River Walk.

She traveled the world with her husband and daughter. Together, they visited all 50 states and traveled abroad to Germany, Italy, England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Austria, Slovakia, Spain, Portugal and Canada. In the later years, trips were closer to home together with Lisa’s husband, Tom. Another one of her joys was visiting a casino.

Joan was raised on a farm and was the oldest of eight children. She loved spending time, talking, and playing cards with her brothers and sisters who were her world. For over 40 years, she hosted Thanksgiving gatherings for her family at her home. Meals were followed by lively card games.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Schwenk, Jasper, IN, her daughter, Lisa Ritchel (Tom), Bloomington, IN, two sisters, Marilyn C. English (Richard), Vincennes, IN, and Ramona A. Roach (Dale), Bloomfield, IN, one brother, Gerald L. Fischer (Jane), Jasper, IN, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters, Donna E. Fischer, and Diane M. Fischer, and two brothers, David J. Fischer, and Jim W. Fischer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan A. Schwenk will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at the St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, Precious Blood Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com