Sister Mary Ann Schepers of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Sister Mary Ann was born on November 13, 1938, in Celestine, Indiana, the oldest of ten children of Roman and Leona (Fromme) Schepers. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1955 from St. Peter Celestine Parish and made her monastic vows on June 13, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Darlene (Schepers) Brinkman; her brother-in-law Bud Lents; her brother-in-law Leonard R.Brinkman; her brother-in-law Louis Pete Baglan; her brother Robert J. Schepers; and her brother Alan Ray Schepers. She is survived by her brother Jerome A. Schepers and sister-in-law Diane (Sutter) Schepers; her brother-in-law Wilfred A. Brinkman; her sister Dorothy Lents; her sister Roselyn Brinkman; her sister Bertha Lee (Schepers) Merkley and brother-in-law Jerry Lee Merkley; her sister Henrietta (Schepers) Baglan; her sister-in-law Annette M. (Braunecker) Schepers; her sister Virlee (Schepers) Harris and brother-in-law Paul C. Harris; her sister-in-law Phyllis (Hopf) Schepers; her nieces and nephews and her Monastic Community.

Sister Mary Ann Schepers earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Benedict College and a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of San Francisco, as well as several professional certifications.

Sister Mary Ann Schepers taught elementary students at St. Joseph School and St. Benedict School, in Evansville, IN; St. James School in Haubstadt, IN; and SS. Simon & Jude School and St.Francis of AssisiSchool (where she also served as assistant principal), in Huntington Beach, CA.

In 1972, Sister Mary Ann transferred to and was a founding member of Holy Spirit Convent in Riverside, California. She was elected prioress in 1972 and re-elected in 1980. She was elected prioress once again in 2000 and re-elected in 2004, serving until the closure of the monastery in 2011. During her time there, Sister Mary Ann also served as formation director. In addition, she served as Associate Director of Vocations for the Diocese of San Bernadino, CA; and Director of Religious Education at St. John Church in Rubidoux, CA.

Upon completion of the Holy Spirit Monastery in 2012, she returned to Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, IN, where Sister Mary Ann served in supportive services and prayer ministry at the monastery, at Good Samaritan Society Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, IN, and Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Sunday, December 1 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. EST in Marian Parlor, and on Monday, December 2 from 2:00 to 4:15 p.m. EST in the monastery church. A Vigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Sunday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 2 at 4:30 p.m. EST with the burial of cremains in the monastery cemetery at a later date. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.