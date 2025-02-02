Nicole Lynn McMickle, 46, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully from a hard-fought battle with cancer on Friday, January 31, 2025, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on August 10, 1978, to David and Marie (Nord) Prepster of Huntingburg, Indiana. Nicole married Atwood (Mac) McMickle on November 1, 2001, and is the mother of Lilly McMickle of Anniston, Alabama, and Lola McMickle of Huntingburg, Indiana. She is survived by her brother, David Prepster of Bedford, Indiana, and two sisters, Amy Lents of Huntingburg, Indiana, and Carmen Prepster of Jasper, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Louise (Wagner) Nord of Ferdinand, Indiana, and Joseph and Elenor (Melger) Prepster of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

Nicole was a graduate of Southridge High School Class of 1996. She most recently worked for Best Home Furnishings in Ferdinand for 15 years.

Nicole was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She was involved in CRHP (2015), “Kitchen Angels” for St. Mary’s Youth Groups, Paraclete Prison Ministry, St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality, and she was a faithful sacristan with her girls, opening the church every Sunday morning until Covid hit.

Nicole enjoyed going on long walks with her daughter, Lilly, and her work friends. Babysitting her great nephews Greyson, Tucker, and Remi always put a smile on her face. She loved to work in her garden where her lilies grew and sit on her front porch to watch the birds in her feeders. If there was one thing Nicole loved the most, it was talking to other patients going through cancer. She would spend hours on end talking to people on the phone about their upcoming appointments, cheering them up when they were down, helping give learned tips on maneuvering the financial hardship of cancer, or sitting with them while they got chemo treatments together. Nicole never knew a stranger!

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., EST on Friday, February 7, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St Mary’s Cemetery. The Ladies of Sodality will offer a rosary at 9:30 a.m., EST, at the church. Father Ryan Hilderbrand will officiate the service.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m., EST, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana. St. Mary’s CRHP/Welcome Teams will lead a Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 8:00 p.m., EST, to conclude the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice and Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center. The family of Nicole McMickle wishes to thank Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center of Jasper for their continued care throughout the years and Heart to Heart Hospice of Southwest Indiana for their dedication to comfort care in the ending stages of her life. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com