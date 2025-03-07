Carol Sue Dooley, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:41 a.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Carol was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on July 16, 1949, to Glenn and Grace (Satkamp) Katterhenry. She married Michael W. Dooley on June 1, 1974, at the Tell City United Methodist Church.

She was a 1967 graduate of Tell City High School. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana State University and a Master’s Degree from Butler University.

She was a teacher for Hall Elementary in Monrovia, Indiana, for over 10 years, and then a computer programmer for American States Insurance.

She was a member of Shiloh Church of Jasper, and the Dubois Ruritan Club.

Carol and her husband retired to Jasper to be closer to their grandchildren, and she especially enjoyed spending time with them and attending their events.

Surviving are her husband, Mike Dooley, Jasper, IN, one son, Shawn (Angie) Dooley, Dubois, IN, four grandchildren, Alex, Adam, Grace and Claire Dooley, one sister, Debbie (Perry) Ward, Poseyville, IN, one brother, Don (Sandi) Katterhenry, Tell City, IN, one sister-in-law, Deb Katterhenry, Fishers, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are one brother, Phil Katterhenry, and one nephew, Scott Ward.

A funeral service for Carol Sue Dooley will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Shiloh Church of Jasper in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow at a later date in Zoar Cemetery. Pastor Dan Sinkhorn will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. EST on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. EST at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Dubois Athletics Booster Club.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.