Ella Hopf, a senior at Forest Park High School, has been named a semi-finalist in the prestigious United States Presidential Scholars Program. She is among just 612 students nationwide to receive the honor, and one of only 12 selected from Indiana.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order to recognize the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Over the years, the program has expanded to include students excelling in the arts and in career and technical education. Each year, up to 161 students are ultimately named Presidential Scholars, considered one of the highest honors for American high school students.

Hopf, one of her class’s valedictorians, plans to attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall to study political science and global affairs.