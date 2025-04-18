Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has earned distinction as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA), acknowledging the bank’s continued engagement and commitment to the Association throughout 2024. The award was formally presented on April 9, 2025, by Josh Meyers, IBA Vice President of Member Engagement.

The Five Star Member designation is awarded annually to IBA-member banks that actively participate in the Association across five key areas: political awareness, advocacy on industry issues, lifelong learning through educational programs, volunteer service with IBA committees and initiatives, and utilization of the IBA’s Preferred Service Providers.

As the statewide trade association for financial institutions, the Indiana Bankers Association supports member banks through a combination of professional development, legislative advocacy, and industry resources. The Five Star Member award recognizes those banks that go above and beyond in supporting not only the IBA but the broader banking community across Indiana.

Headquartered in French Lick, with administrative offices in Jasper, Springs Valley Bank & Trust serves communities in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties. The bank provides a wide range of financial products and services tailored to families, individuals, and businesses. These offerings include traditional banking services such as checking and savings accounts, online and mobile banking options, certificates of deposit, consumer and mortgage loan products, and other lending solutions.

Beyond standard banking, Springs Valley also operates a full-service financial advisory group with experienced professionals offering estate planning, tax strategies, and wealth management services. Investment products are available through licensed representatives, although these offerings are not FDIC-insured and carry investment risks.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender. More details about the bank’s services and investment disclosures can be found at www.svbt.bank.

The company’s stock is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol SVBT.