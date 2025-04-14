State Treasurer Daniel Elliott, who serves as Chairman of the Indiana Statewide 911 Board, is recognizing 911 Dispatchers to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW).

From April 13-19, this week honors these men and women who are working behind the scenes as the first to respond in emergencies. Whether it’s a house fire, a car crash, or a medical emergency, they’re the first to answer and the last to hang up, guiding first responders to where help is needed most and often offering comfort and quick guidance until help arrives.

Across Indiana, 2,369 public safety telecommunicators staff 117 public safety answering points (PSAPs). In 2024, they answered 3,944,944 911 calls and processed 170,653 911 texts. Eighty-nine percent of the 911 calls received are from cellular phones.

During this week and all year long, communities across Indiana are encouraged to recognize and thank their local dispatchers.

To learn more about Indiana’s 911 system, visit IN911.net.