The Jasper Chalk Walk is reminding those wishing to participate that the Early Bird Registration Deadline is fast approaching.

Participants can register online by visiting jasperarts.org/chalkwalk, and those who do so before the early bird deadline of Sunday, April 20th, 2025, will receive a free 2025 Chalk Walk t-shirt. If you miss the deadline, t-shirts will still be available at the Chalk Walk for $10.

Jasper Arts’ 22nd annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival will be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (located at 100 3rd Ave. Jasper, IN 47546) on Saturday, May 17th from 8 AM to 2 PM. Chalk Walk 2025 will see the return of crowd favorites such as balloon art, caricature drawings, bounce houses for children, t-shirt tie-dyeing, and of course, chalking on the sidewalks of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.