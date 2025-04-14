Wilma Lee Brown, age 94, formerly of Gentryville, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on April 13, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born February 8, 1931, in Gentryville, to William and Lillian (Oskins) Bates, and married Robert E. Brown on August 21, 1948. Wilma graduated from Dale High School and was previously employed at the Chrisney State Bank, Spencer County Abstract Office, and the Spencer County Assessor’s Office. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church and a member of Spencer County DAR and the Rebecca Lodge. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and reading. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, who passed away on February 21, 2004; and by one brother, Billy Bates.

She is survived by three children, Philip A. (Mary Helen) Brown of Gentryville, Deborah L. (Richard) Kasten of Santa Claus, and Jill (Dennis) Faulkenberg of Indianapolis; one brother, Charlie “Bob” (Patsy) Bates of Santa Claus; and by seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Wilma Lee Brown will be held at noon, C.D.T., Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Santa Claus Christian Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gentryville. Pastor Joseph Seger will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 16th, prior to the service at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Garden of Memories Cemetery or Santa Claus Christian Church.

