72 year old Theodore A. “Ted” Schmitt, passed away surrounded by family at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ted was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on May 15, 1952, to Othmar and Elizabeth (Wagner) Schmitt.

He was a graduate of Ireland High School.

He was a bridge builder for the Dubois County Highway Department for over 30 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Ted enjoyed working with his pecan trees, helping on the farm, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Kristy Schmitt, Jasper, IN, and Ryan (Kelli) Schmitt, Ireland, IN, seven grandchildren, four sisters, Jane Schmitt, Ireland, IN, Virginia (Jerry) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, Pat (LeRay) Durcholz, Ireland, IN, Ann Fleck, Ireland, IN, three brothers, Tom Schmitt, Ronnie (Bev) Schmitt, and Alan Schmitt, all of Ireland, IN, one sister-in-law, Martha Schmitt, Ireland, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one brother, Gene Schmitt.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heart-to-Heart Hospice, the nurses of the Critical Care Unit at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, and the staff of the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center in Jasper for their kind and compassionate care for Ted.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Theordore A. “Ted” Schmitt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

