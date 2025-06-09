Latest News

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville awarded its annual scholarship on Sunday, June 8, 2025, to Jennings Neukam.

Neukam, the son of Kayle and Brooke Neukam, is a 2025 graduate of Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School. He earned a technical honors diploma and was an active member of the FFA.

This fall, Jennings plans to attend Vincennes University to pursue a degree in Precision Agriculture Technology. He enjoys working on the family farm and intends to continue a career in agriculture following his graduation.

On By Joey Rehl

