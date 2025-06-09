Pictured, left to right, are Jake Lottes, Evan Ruhe, Pastor Timothy Holt, Brandon Buse, and Ryder Freyberger

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Haysville, held its Confirmation of Baptism service on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Taking part in the service were Jake Lottes, Evan Ruhe, Pastor Timothy Holt, Brandon Buse, and Ryder Freyberger.