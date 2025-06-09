Detectives from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District are seeking assistance from the public in the death investigation of a Linton man.

Detectives are asking Linton residents, specifically those on the southeast side of Linton, who have an outdoor camera, doorbell recording-type system, or a garage door recording-type system to review footage from Saturday, June 7th, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, June 8th, at 2 a.m. for any human activation. If there has been human activation, please contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

Indiana State Police Detectives initiated a death investigation of a Linton man in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 8th. The victim remains unidentified. Firefighters from the Linton Fire Department responded to a trailer fire near 6th Street, southeast of the railroad tracks in Linton. Officers from the Linton Police Department responded as well. A white, male subject was pulled from the flaming residence but was deceased. Firefighters noted injuries on the victim that were not consistent with the fire. Bloomington District Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were contacted and initiated a death investigation.

Detectives applied for and were granted search warrants within the early stages of the investigation. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death and assist in the victim’s positive identification. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance.