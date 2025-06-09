The 43rd Annual WBDC Country Showdown, presented by Mercy Urgent Care, took place Friday night, June 6, at the Jasper Arts Center. Eleven talented artists from across Indiana—and beyond—took the stage in hopes of winning the long-running talent competition and its $1,000 top prize.

For the second year in a row, Last Minute, a bluegrass trio from Yorktown, Indiana, was crowned the overall winner. The group features Tyler Williams on lead guitar, Michael Slaven on stand-up bass, and Derek Carrera on banjo.

Produced by: Joey Rehl and Kaitlyn Neukam

https://youtu.be/CnPP90cigvI