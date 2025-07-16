To help protect Indiana consumers and boost confidence in used vehicle purchases, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has announced the Experian AutoCheck® vehicle history reports are available for free to all Indiana residents.

Developed by the Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division in collaboration with Experian, the service gives Hoosiers access to up to five free comprehensive vehicle history reports per year.



Key Experian AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report features include:

Vehicle History at a Glance: Provides a quick summary of the vehicle’s ownership timeline, accident reports, and service history.

Accident and Damage Records: Highlights any reported collisions or damage events.

Title Flags: Identifies issues such as salvage, flood, rebuilt, or lemon titles.

Odometer Check: Detects any odometer rollbacks or discrepancies.

Additional History: Includes lien and repossession records, as well as indicators like grey market status.

The AutoCheck Score®: A reliability and longevity rating between 1 and 100, based on the vehicle’s complete history.

Open Recall Check: Shows any outstanding manufacturer recalls that may affect safety or performance.

Service and Repair Logs: Includes service visits and known repairs.

The Experian AutoCheck® vehicle history report platform can be accessed at in.gov/sos/.